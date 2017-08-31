In Financial Difficulty? Read This Terrific Recommendations!

Getting your personal finances in order can be quite a challenge. Habits are hard to break and purchases are hard to resist but personal financial order is a necessary part of both short and long term success. So read on for some useful advice and tips on getting your personal finances in good shape!

If you have lost a prior home to foreclosure, this does not mean that you are out of home owning altogether. You should be able to get a government-backed mortgage through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the FHA, in as little as three years after your previous home has foreclosed.

Set yourself a monthly budget and don't go over it. Since most people live paycheck to paycheck, it can be easy to overspend each month and put yourself in the hole. Determine what you can afford to spend, including putting money into savings and keep close track of how much you have spent for each budget line.

Search for cheaper utilities to get better personal finance. If you have had the same gas company, cell phone plan, or other utility for a while then shop around for a better deal. Many companies will gladly offer you better prices just to have you become their customer. This will definitely put more money in your pocket.

Get a credit card that rewards you with frequent flyer miles. This is a great tip only if you are diligent about paying off your card balance monthly. These cards usually give you a big bonus miles bump on your first purchase, plus miles for every dollar you put on the card. You could be earning free flights very quickly.

If you're trying to save money, start with your grocery list. Instead of buying all name brand foods, start buying store brand instead. Most of the time the food is identical and you'll save yourself a lot of money. Why should you waste money that could be put to better use on a name brand?

To improve your personal finance habits, project all of your expenses for the coming month when you make your budget. This will help you to make allowances for all of your expenses, as well as make adjustments in real-time. Once you have recorded everything as accurately as possible, you can prioritize your expenses.

Manage your finances at a bank that offers a free checking account. Even if the fees seem small, having a checking account that charges fees every month can drain hundreds of dollars a year from your account. Many banks and credit unions still offer a totally free checking account option.

If you are currently renting, start saving. Once you have an idea of the monthly mortgage payment you qualify for, save the difference between that amount and your current rent payment. This will get you used to making a larger monthly payment, and any savings can be put towards your down payment for your new home.

Get yourself a free checking account. Checking accounts these days charge an average of about $13.00 in monthly fees, and usually require a minimum balance to keep the account free. Switch to a no-fee account that requires no minimum balance and does not charge per transaction. Try smaller banks in your community, online-only banks or credit unions.

An area of personal finance that sometimes gets overlooked is insurance. If you were to lose your job or become ill, even a substantial savings account could be depleted pretty quickly. Many mortgages, loans and credit cards offer insurance that will pay your payments during such events. Disability insurance is another way to ensure a source of income if you were to get hurt. It is usually not as much as your regular salary, but combined with your savings, it can cushion the blow a bit.

If you have more than one credit card - cut it up. Don't use credit cards to spend money you don't have. This is the easiest way to find yourself waist deep in debt. If you do all of your shopping with cash, you won't be able to spend more than you have.

Buy your staples in bulk and save big money. Instead of buying those tiny bags of sugar and flour think in terms of twenty-five pounds at a time. That might seem like a lot but the money you will save will justify the storage space it will require. Just make sure you store everything safely in tins or other rodent proof containers.

The chances are high that your money will work harder, not in savings, bonds, stocks, etc. but in paying down your credit cards. Generally, credit card debt is the most punishing debt that households have. Credit card interest rates are now so high that paying your card debt is like putting money into a double-digit interest yielding, risk-free account.

It is imperative that one is able to draw from an emergency fund when emergencies arise. The first baby step is to save up 500 dollars of an emergency fund, and then as you can, increase it to 1000 dollars. After you are used to not touching your emergency fund and you start building, you should end up with three to six months worth of living expenses as your emergency fund.

If you know how to do improvements to your home, you shouldn't hire a professional. With today's technology and advanced world you can learn how to do basic home improvement online, through classes or by reading on the Internet and from books.

Stick to a monthly budget. This may appear to be common sense, but many people either do not know how to budget, or they just spend money haphazardly every month. By figuring out where your money goes every month, you can make change. You can afford everything, and save for emergencies, and extras in the future.

If you are lucky enough to have it as an option consider increasing your contributions, or starting an IRA or 401k. Many employers will even match however match you put in at three or four percent, so it's like free money.

Save your pennies--literally. Choose a container, such as a large jar and make it difficult to get into, so you don't rob yourself. Drop all of your pocket change into the container, and when it's full, treat yourself or your family to something fun. Depending on the size of your container, it could be a special day out--or an entire vacation!

You probably read this article because you felt like you could use a few tips on how to manage your personal finances in a more productive way. Now that you have gained some knowledge and some easy tips to follow, you can look at what your situation is and put what you have learned into action.